WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused delays on I-40 and I-74 in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning.

Winston-Salem Police say a tractor-trailer overturned in the right lane on the Northbound 311 (I-74) ramp onto westbound I-40. The ramp was condensed to one lane and for about 30 minutes, both lanes were closed. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

Both the driver and one passenger were treated by EMS for minor injuries. Drivers should expect delays as the morning progresses.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users