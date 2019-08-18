WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer is closing the ramp from 311 North to I-40 West in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon.

Traffic is being rerouted to I-40 East. Winston-Salem Police say the ramp will be closed for several hours. The tractor-trailer driver has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police ask drivers to use a different route.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users