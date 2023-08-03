x
Crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem causes delays, fire officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 W near 311 N. Fire officials said to expect delays until further notice.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. 

Officials said it happened on I-40 west near 311 North.

Fire officials said to expect extended delays in the area until further notice. 

WFMY News 2 is working to find out if there were any injuries involved. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

