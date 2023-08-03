Crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem causes delays, fire officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 W near 311 N. Fire officials said to expect delays until further notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Officials said it happened on I-40 west near 311 North.

Fire officials said to expect extended delays in the area until further notice.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out if there were any injuries involved.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.