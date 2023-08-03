Crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Winston-Salem causes delays, fire officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Officials said it happened on I-40 west near 311 North.
Fire officials said to expect extended delays in the area until further notice.
WFMY News 2 is working to find out if there were any injuries involved.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
