LEXINGTON, N.C. — One Lexington restaurant owner has a message for Stephen Colbert after the CBS Late Show host blasted North Carolina Barbecue in a recent segment.

"I respect him as a comedian, but thankfully he's not a food critic." Michael Conrad said.

RELATED: Fightin' Words | Stephen Colbert's Dig at NC BBQ Draws Response From Gov. Cooper

Conrad who owns the Barbecue Center is proud of the Lexington style barbecue he serves.

So proud, he wants Colbert to try some then give a final opinion.

"He can come anytime to try Lexington barbecue," Conrad said.

Those who stopped by the BBQ center for dinner agree a taste test is necessary.