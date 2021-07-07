Owner of venom-spitting zebra cobra snake that escaped in Raleigh charged

The zebra cobra escaped last week in Raleigh and was spotted in a neighborhood.

The man who owns a venom-spitting zebra cobra that escaped and was recently captured is now facing dozens of charges.

WNCN reports Christopher Gifford, 21, is facing 40 misdemeanor charges for violating a state statute regulating the ownership of venomous reptiles.

The zebra cobra escaped last week in Raleigh and was spotted in a neighborhood. Animal control caught the snake after a WNCN reporter spotted it and alerted police.

It was then taken to a secure facility. The snake is not native to North Carolina or the United States.