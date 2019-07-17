GREENSBORO, N.C. — Owners of rundown buildings in Greensboro can now face fines if the city gets complaints about their properties.

On Tuesday, Greensboro City Council unanimously passed the "Good Repair" ordinance.

It requires all buildings to meet certain minimum health and safety standards so they are not an eyesore or danger to the community.

The concern is that buildings in disrepair might be enough to turn away new businesses.

The fine for a first violation is $200.