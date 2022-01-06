Smith Street Diner owners opening new restaurant in Greensboro this month

Beth Kizhnerman and Jerry Kizhnerman plan to open Gate City Provisions, Eatery and Market this month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The former owners of Smith Street Diner in downtown Greensboro are opening a new restaurant this month.

Beth Kizhnerman and Jerry Kizhnerman plan to open Gate City Provisions, Eatery and Market with the goal of bringing an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and favorites.

"It’s going to be soups, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, scratch-made, in-house like we’ve done several of her other restaurants," Beth said.

It will even feature gumbo, a Smith Street favorite.

She announced the closure of Smith Street Diner back in May 2020 after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It really became an icon for the Greensboro community. Even though we had a lot of people come from other cities and out of town like regular out of towners that would always come in," Beth said.

She was forced to temporarily close Smith Street Diner at the start of the pandemic when everything shut down, but didn't think Smith Street's doors would close permanently.

She said she still has trouble with the difficult decision to close Smith Street Diner, but ultimately knew it was for the best. Beth said even now the diner style is too expensive to run.

That's where the idea for a "not so ordinary" sandwich shop was born.

Beth said not only will the food be different, but so will the concept. Gate City Provisions will be counter service and have a smaller menu.

While Beth is ready for a fresh start, she said it's been a challenge to open a restaurant during these times.

"Everything just seems to take a little longer. Then, of course, labor issues. We’re not fully staffed. We have a couple of people. Then we'll just sort of have to adapt," Beth said.

They plan to open on June 14, and later have a small market for people to come in and grab special items.

