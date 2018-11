The Prince of Darkness is coming to North Carolina in 2019.

Ozzy Osbourne is bringing his "No More Tours 2" to Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion on Tuesday, June 4.

Heavy metal band Megadeth are set to join Ozzy as part of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9 on Live Nation.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @OzzyOsbourne's #NoMoreTours2 with @Megadeth! Presales start 11/6 at 10am local time.



