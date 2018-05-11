GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mother of a Page High School student posted on Facebook about an experience she calls a 'relentless attack from the sidelines.'

At a first round N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff match at Jordan High School in Durham, Nancy Pederson Winkler says her son Eric was verbally attacked by the opposing team's fans. She wrote they were yelling 'Where is your dad?'

Winkler states Eric's father, and her husband, died three years ago from colon cancer. She says the fans must have used social media to research Eric's life because she says they also made 'vulgar comments' about his girlfriend.

Nancy continued to express her frustrations in her Facebook post, which has more than 1,000 shares and 600 comments.

"The loss of my husband, Jarod and Eric's father, is by far the worst personal tragedy of our lives. That tragedy was exploited, and most concerning, used in a premeditated attack on him and our family in order to gain leverage in a soccer game. His very last soccer game, mind you, as he is a senior this year. He gets to carry that memory with him for the rest of his life. Their attacks were relentless, purposeful and utterly shameful."

Jordan High School says they are investigating the alleged incident in a statement:

"We are investigating the allegations of hurtful, personal statements made from spectators to members of the opposing team. The assistant principal, athletic director, and other adults at the game were working to ensure a safe environment and were not aware of the reported behaviors at the time. The statements reported would be against the values of respect and sportsmanship that we uphold at Jordan High."

The joint statement comes from Principal Susan Stewart Taylor and Athletic Director Shelba Levins.

Guilford County Schools says they were made aware of the alleged incident. Page High Principal Erik Naglee responded as follows:

“It is unfortunate and unacceptable that our student-athletes were subject to personal attacks during a recent soccer match. We expect our students to show good sportsmanship and fair play on and off the field, and we expect the same from our opponents. With that said, I’m proud of the strength of character our students showed that evening.”

The game in question was a North Carolina High School Athletic Association first-round contest in Durham on Thursday. Commissioner Que Tucker made the following statement:

“The NCHSAA is aware of the allegations made by Page High School players and fans concerning fan behavior and targeting of players in a first round playoff contest. The schools involved have administrators investigating the matter and they will report their findings to the NCHSAA accordingly. As is our policy the NCHSAA does not comment on disciplinary matters and any information about a particular event must come from the member school level. As our Board of Directors comes in at the end of this month, we will continue the ongoing conversation about how to improve sportsmanship and behavior at athletic events, examining if some more detailed policies are in order for examining concerning fan behavior and administrator roles in relation to crowd control.”

