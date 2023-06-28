"Lead with love and service": Page High School remembers former coach

Marion Wesley Kirby started coaching at Page High School in 1973.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community came together Tuesday to remember a long-time triad high school coach with a gathering and barbecue from his favorite restaurant. Marion Wesley Kirby started coaching at Page High School in 1973.

After a couple of mixed seasons, Kirby's teams won the state's 4-A title in 1980, 83, 84, and 85, and were runners-up in 1982. Kirby left Page after 23 years with fourteen conference championships, four state championships, and countless Coach of the Year awards.

In 1996 Kirby was tapped to establish a football program at Greensboro College from scratch. Then in 2002, he made his final professional move to Guilford College, where he served as Athletic Director for five years.

Coach Kirby was 80 years old. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and countless former colleagues, students, and players.

