Page High student found with gun

The principal said they received an anonymous tip about a student with a gun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Page High student was found to be in possession of a gun, according to an email sent out to parents by the principal.

The student was detained before entering the building. That’s after police received an anonymous tip about the weapon that was found in a backpack. Police and school administrators are investigating the incident. They said that appropriate actions will be taken.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

