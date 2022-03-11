x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Page High student found with gun

The principal said they received an anonymous tip about a student with a gun.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Page High student was found to be in possession of a gun, according to an email sent out to parents by the principal.

The student was detained before entering the building. That’s after police received an anonymous tip about the weapon that was found in a backpack. Police and school administrators are investigating the incident. They said that appropriate actions will be taken.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. 

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Guilford County Schools to get more information and a statement.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

April Barber was a pregnant teen when convicted of double-murder. Here is her son now.

Security video released in Guilford County jail officer attack

'It got weird' | Selfie text making the rounds; here's what it is

In Other News

30 years after his mom murdered his grandparents, he’s speaking about her release from prison