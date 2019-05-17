GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Page High student has died after being pulled from a lake in Greensboro, according to Guilford County Schools.

First responders performed life-saving efforts on Malik Ramirez, who was found in the lake Friday afternoon in Greensboro. Police identified Ramirez, 15, as the student on Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department says they got a call around 12:40 p.m. about the student who was in the lake.

He says three students, two male and one female, were out swimming in a lake behind the old Ham's restaurant across the street from Page High School. They were jumping off one of the docks when one male student went missing in the water.

Asst. Chief Church says the firefighters started searching the water right away, then came Swift Water Rescue, and then the Guilford County Dive Team.

"Once Guilford County Dive Team came down and they had on their scuba gear and were able to dive underwater, it was less than about 5 minutes that the student was found," he says.

Asst. Chief Church adds that the student was found in an area that was 10-feet deep and that it was near where the student and his friends were jumping in the water.

"They were also trying to perform rescue efforts when the Fire Department arrived and they were able to give good descriptions of where they last saw the other student and that’s exactly where he was found," he says.

The lake is private property, with a sign posted that prohibits swimming and boating.

"This area is no trespassing," explains Asst. Chief Church. "It’s a private area. It’s no swimming, no boating. The students, of course, shouldn’t have been out here. So we do want to let all of our residents know that this is not a place that you can come swim

The incident is still under investigation.

Page Principal Erik Naglee released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy with grief for the family and friends of our student, and I know our entire Page High community will join us in wrapping our arms in support around the family, our students and staff.”

The names of the students have not been released at this time.

This tragedy marks the fourth student death at Page High this school year. The school was already dealing with the loss of Rodney Maynard, Amuarin Watkins, and Sincere Davis.

WFMY News 2 talked to psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk on how to deal with immense grief.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

