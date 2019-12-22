GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at Page High school had a very special Christmas surprise for their Principal Erik Naglee on the last day of the fall semester.
Mr. Naglee seems to be a fun-loving guy, because he posted these photos to twitter for the world to see. The students gift-wrapped his vehicle for laughs!
He said in a message for his students, "Payback is going to be rough!"
We can't wait to see what Mr. Naglee has in-store for his students when they return in January.
