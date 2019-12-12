GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police and firefighters are on scene of a possible explosion at a paint plant early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a loud boom at PPG Paints, Coatings and Materials off of Interstate 40 near PTI Airport around 3 a.m.

When Greensboro police and firefighters got on scene, they saw smoke coming from the building. They determined no one was hurt.

After investigating, they found a mechanical issue, which did not appear to cause any major interior or exterior damage.

As of 4:30 a.m., Greensboro firefighters remained on standby at the plant while police investigated what caused the mechanical failure.

According to the PPG's website, the plant produces powder coating applications for automotive parts, appliances and metal furniture. The plant started its current operations in 1996 but has been on the site since 1965, when it opened as a glass plant.

WFMY News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on the Good Morning Show.