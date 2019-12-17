GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are still searching for clues in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Zyquarius Shalom Quadre Bradley.

Bradley was shot and killed on April 20, 2018, in the 3300 block of Beck Street. Police say his death may be tied to a social media challenge called ‘paintball wars.'

"Paintballs Up, Guns Down" was shared across the country on social media accounts, encouraging "paintball wars" as a substitute for gun violence.

Bradley’s body was found next to a car that was covered in paintballs.

According to Greensboro/Guilford County Crimestoppers, today would have been Bradley’s 21st birthday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

