GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A social media campaign meant to discourage gun violence, may be linked to the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old in Greensboro, according to police.

Zyquarius Shalom Quadre Bradley, 19, was shot and killed on April 20. Police say his body was found next to a car that was covered in paintballs.

Investigators believe Bradley's death is tied to a "paintball war", according to the Greensboro Police Department's Interim Public Information Officer, Ronald Glenn.

The statement "Paintballs Up, Guns Down" has been shared across the country on social media accounts, encouraging "paintball wars" as a substitute for gun violence. Rapper 21 Savage has played a large part in the movement through posting videos to Youtube.

Since the beginning of April, the Greensboro Police Department has received dozens of calls regarding "paintball wars" and property damage caused by paintballs. Police believe the social media campaign has had a large influence.

"We (Greensboro Police) don't encourage any kind of violence, you know?" Bradley explained. "Just because it's paintballs instead of guns does not mean it's safe."

