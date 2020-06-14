How the pandemic can make you a better partner?

Being around your partner too much can lead to partner burnout. How you deal with annoyances can make you a better partner.

The coronavirus pandemic has been around for the past few months.And many couples have been spending a lot of time together because of stay-at-home orders. We've heard about the increase in the number of people who are filing for divorce. But, what can you learn about yourself that can actually strengthen your relationship?

It's easy to think negatively about your partner when they do something that you don't like. Instead of criticizing, you should ask yourself, "Could it be..." When you ask this question, you're focusing on an alternative. Instead of going straight to the negative. For example, instead of thinking that you're being ignored when you get your partner's attention. Could it be that that they're focused on getting work done?

You might be wondering if you find an alternative what you see in their behavior are you changing reality. The answer is no, not necessarily. There can be more than one way to look at a situation. When you're stressed you can become more sensitive. But, if you two really love each other and you have a healthy relationship. Then jumping off the cliff by automatically thinking the worst is harmful. This is the time to give the benefit of the doubt. No one is perfect so don't set a standard that you can't even meet. And watch, see what happens next time.

Expectations can foster a negative thinking pattern. You have expectations for how your partner should act, think and how well they should know you. If they don't live up to that then you'll be disappointed. But, if you don't have any expectations then you can't be disappointed. You think that they should know what bothers you, but no one is a mind reader.