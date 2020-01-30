CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers and Greg Olsen have decided to part ways.

"Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now," Olsen said. "On the field, I will always cherish the nine seasons we shared together. The wins, the losses, standing at midfield holding the Halas Trophy as NFC champs. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short.

"Off the field is where my family felt the warmest embrace. In 2012, upon the news breaking regarding the challenges our son would face, the entire Carolina community wrapped their arms around us in support. My wife Kara and I will be forever grateful for the love and prayers shared with us since that time.

"Regardless of what path we choose, I will always be a Carolina Panther."

The veteran of 13 seasons ranks fifth all-time among tight ends in both catches with 718, and yards, with 8,444.

Olsen, 34, also stands as the franchise's all-time leading tight end in terms of receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10).

He ranks second among franchise tight ends in receiving touchdowns (39) behind Wesley Walls (44) and third all-time in receiving yards and receptions behind Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad.

"Consistency is the word that comes to mind when I think about Greg," owner David Tepper said. "A leader, great teammate, unbelievable family man and true professional. Greg brought passion and an intense, detailed work ethic to the stadium every day. As the 'Jersey' guy on the team, it was good to get to know Greg over the past two years and he will be remembered as one the best Panthers to ever play here. Greg and Kara's work in the community continues to positively impact so many families in our city and the Carolinas."

Olsen was traded to Carolina for a third-round pick ahead of the 2011 season. He spent the next nine seasons with the Panthers, playing in every game from 2011-16 and emerging as a go-to target for quarterback Cam Newton.

Olsen became a leader in the locker room and earned the nickname "Mr. Reliable" after coming through in the clutch time and time again.

During that span, he also became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2014-16) and he was voted to three Pro Bowls.