Panthers super fans excited to have Cam Newton back on the team

The Panthers signed free agent Newton Thursday morning. The team's starting quarterback is out for weeks with an injury.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cam is back. The free agent became a Carolina Panther again Thursday.

Many Panther fans are happy to have him back.

"I wasn't expecting this to happen," Gregory Good Jr. said. "Not once in a million years I would've thought that Cam Newton would come back to play."

As Super Man Cam rejoins the team, hopes are high among some of his biggest Triad supporters.

"We were on the phone like 'Oh my God is it gonna happen," Patrick Robertson said. "Come to find out that it did so we're both very excited."

Robertson's game day buddy is Gregory Good Jr., better known as Catman Jr., a regular at home games.

When the cats are on the road, they cheer on the team from Robertson's Panthers man cave. The two can't wait for the next home game.

"Seeing Cam back in the Panthers uniform and dabbing and scoring touchdowns," Good Jr. said.

Cam's return comes when the team needs a boost.

"With Darnold being hurt we needed another option," Robertson said.

"Right before we crash-landed, we got Cam so hopefully he can turn it around for us," Good Jr. said.

They're not the only fans pulling the number one jersey out of the closet.

"A lot of my jerseys right now are ex-players, minus McCaffrey, so it's actually good to have a jersey again that's relevant," Louis Agaliotis said.

Agaliotis leads the Greensboro chapter of the Roaring Riot Panthers fan club, Gate City Riot.

He said his Cam jersey didn't bring wins in the past but he's hoping that luck will change.

At Score More Sports Collectibles in Winston-Salem, they're hoping for the same.

A few Cam Newton sports cards are in stock and they are waiting to see if interest picks up.