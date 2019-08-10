BURLINGTON, N.C. — Former Marine Sgt. David Tupper was injured while on duty in Afghanistan and was left paralyzed back in 2012, but thanks to advancements in technology, he's able to walk again.

On Tuesday, he spoke to students at the Alamance-Burlington Career and Technical Education Center about his revolutionary device called the C-Brace.

The C-Brace consists of computerized leg braces that allow Tupper to sit, stand, and walk normally.

The students Tupper spoke to are going into nursing, bio-medicine, and engineering.

One day, one of them could create something that changes the life of a hero.

