Garrett Elementary parent charged with having gun after incident in car rider line, ABSS says

Alamance-Burlington Schools officials said an incident between two parents in the car rider line at Garrett Elementary led to one of them being charged.

MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane police said a parent was charged for having a gun at Garrett Elementary School Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to the school just before 8 a.m., over a fight between two parents in the car rider line. They said one of the parents had a gun.

As a result, 29-year-old Danisha Barber was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Police said no one was hurt and there was no threat made to students.

We're working to learn more about what happened.

