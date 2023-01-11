Parent facing charges for false school shooting claim

The school in Randolph County was on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after security checks were completed.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A parent is facing charges after she was accused of falsely reporting a shooting at a school in Randolph County.

Brittany Desha Andrews, 36, was arrested Tuesday.

A Randolph County Sheriff's Office school resource officer was traveling to a Randolph County elementary school after receiving calls about an irate parent, when they received a 911 call about shots fired at the same school.

When the school resource officer arrived Andrews was identified as the irate parent. Andrews admitted that she was one that made the 911 call and that no shooting had occurred. Additional deputies arrived to assist with the 911 call.

The school was on lockdown due to the shots fired 911 call. The lockdown was lifted after security checks were completed.

Andrews is charged with felony false report of mass violence on educational property, misdemeanor false report to law enforcement, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on school property. Her bond is set at $25,000. She will appear in court Jan. 11.

