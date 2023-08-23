Parents get first look at new body scanners inside Guilford County middle schools

Students in Guilford County middle and high schools will pass through full body scanners each morning when they arrive to campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday morning, Guilford County School leaders outlined some of their priorities of this upcoming school year.

One of them, like every year, was school safety.

New this year, are touchless body scanners inside the district’s 22 middle schools.

Students will walk through the scanners as they enter the building each day.

The scanners will once again be used throughout Guilford County’s 26 high schools.

Last year, 4 guns were found on 4 high school campuses, body scanners detected 2 of them.

"Parents can expect to see our 12 point safety plan to continue and develop as we do everything that we can’t you deploy safety strategies to keep our kids students and staff member safe," said Superintendent, Dr. Whitney Oakley.

More than 1,800 cameras were recently upgraded in schools, with plans to continue installing additional cameras giving the district more than 7,500 camera angles throughout 124 schools.

Parents and students we spoke with say the new safety measures are not a bad thing.

"It’s a good thing to have scanners in to protect the children, I don’t see anything wrong with it. I think it’s a good idea," said Danielle Chavis.

"I think it’s really good because schools need to be a safe place for everybody," said Mendenhall Middle student Grant Yount.

"I think it’s terrific, I think it’s great to use technology and modern tools to help keep students and teachers and everyone safe," said Brooke Alyea.

The new body scanners will be operational on the first day of school.