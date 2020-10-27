'We were blindsided' | Parents react to Rockingham County Schools move back to all-remote learning

The district issued a staff survey. The results indicated 51% of teachers wanted to return to Plan C, which means remote learning full-time.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Some parents told WFMY News 2 they were shocked by Rockingham County Schools' vote to move back to all-remote learning.

"We were blindsided,' one mom said. "They say they got surveys from the teachers but none of the parents were considered into that."

The district did issue a staff survey. The results indicated 51% of teachers wanted to return to Plan C, which means remote learning full-time.

Rockingham County Schools has been doing some in-person instruction on an A/B schedule. But this academic school year has been riddled with temporary closures of certain schools for deep cleanings related to COVID-19.

"To get the news we did on Monday was pretty devastating," Tara Martin said. "My kids were flourishing on the A/B schedule and I haven't seen them flourish since before March. I feel like I'm going to watch my boys take steps backward again."

The Board of Education voted Monday to return to Plan C for a variety of reasons. One being, Rockingham County's positivity rate has spiked to 8%. That is higher than the state average.

But parents WFMY News 2 spoke with said they also have reasons they believe sending kids back home full-time is harmful: work schedules, connectivity issues, and mental health concerns.

"We're not complaining because we have to come to work and deal with this at home too, I worry about my childs emotional needs and stuff he loves to go to school."

"We live in an area that does not have internet access so we're working strictly off of our mobile phone hot spots and we get one bar of signal," Tara Martin stated.