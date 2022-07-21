Parents react to body scanners in Guilford County high schools

The district announced Thursday that it will be installing 43 body scanners in their 19 high schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents are reacting after Guilford County Schools announced that they are putting touchless body scanners in all high schools in the district.

The school district said it’ll cost them $800,000 a year for these scanners. For the first two years, they will use federal money to cover the cost, but after that, they will have to figure out how to afford them.

Parents have already started asking questions: What about elementary and middle schools? How long will it take for students to walk through? What if there are other buildings on campus? What about outdoor recreation?

The district made the announcement that 43 scanners will be installed in their 19 high schools.

GCS parent, Alice Fine said she worries for her daughter's safety every day she goes to school, just like she worries for her son that’s in the military.

She said, “I shouldn’t have to worry about my senior going to school every day. School is supposed to be a safe place," Fine continues, "if this is going to add safety to it, then yes, I am 100% for it.”

Other parents on our Facebook page share Fine’s opinion while others are more critical of the scanners.

Head of security for the district, Mike Richey, explained why the scanners are starting just in high schools.

"The majority of violence from students who would be walking through it occurs at the high school level nationwide. 84% of all school shooter situations are high school related so that’s why we are looking at high schools first. If it’s successful and we see any kind of violence moved to our middle school area we will consider middle schools as well in the future. That’s going to be the constant evaluation piece."

Richey continued, saying schools that have multiple entrances will get multiple scanners.