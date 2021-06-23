Parents speak on children's chemical burns they believe came from Bombay Park splash pad

Parents say their children received chemicals burns from Bombay Park splash pad in Denton

DENTON, N.C. — The splash pad at Bombay Park in Denton is back open after reports children were injured during a daycare outing.

After those reports, concerns were raised about the splash pad, with some believing it led to the children's injuries.

WFMY News caught up with parents whose children were involved two weeks ago.

Two parents, Laura Snider and Loeva Mills, say they were contacted by the Denton Wesleyan Child Development Center, that brought the children to the park, and told them multiple kids were harmed.

"Telling me a bunch of these kids had broke out and one had been taken to the hospital and it was confirmed that it was chemical burns from the water," said Snider.

Snider tells News 2 her 8-year-old son Reace Shores was complaining about being in pain. "It upsets me because they do love going there." She says her son's injuries were around his groin area making it hard for him to walk.

"He was just asking me, 'Mommy why did this have to happen to me?' and I, you know didn’t know what to say. Things in life just happen without explanation and I'm like this shouldn’t have happened to you at all anyways," said Snider.

Another parent, Loeva Mills, received the same message from the daycare and says her 8-year-old son Logan Cowdrey had blisters.

"It cleared up in a few days so he's good now, but it was really itchy and irritated and kind of raw for a few days," Mills said.

The Davidson County Health Department was on site during the splash pads closure to inspect.

Now that it is back open they tell News 2 the chlorine and PH levels currently meet the North Carolina standards for public swimming pools.

Snider says this incident has made her son become fearful. "He's afraid still to get in the water like to go swimming and stuff which I can understand."