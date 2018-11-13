CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents fed up with children getting hit by cars while stepping on or off the school bus are taking action.

In the last month, five children have been killed and many more hurt by drivers who didn't obey the stop arm. While some parents are seething on social media, others are demanding a crackdown at the federal level.

A petition posted on whitehouse.gov is calling for bus stop safety to be a federal law -- one with stiff penalties like mandatory jail time, 12 points on a driver's license, and a minimum $5,000 fine for the first offense. If the petition gets 100,000 signatures by the end of the month, the White House has to issue a response.

However, not everyone agrees a federal law is the answer.

"I don't see how they can monitor 50 states on a federal level," a woman said.

A recent study found 15 million drivers passed a school bus last year alone. Parents we spoke to agree something needs to slow the problem down soon.

"I feel horrible for those children," a woman said.

"Keeping our kids safe, that's the most important thing, right?" another woman said.

In the Carolinas, if you don't stop for a school bus, you could get your license suspended.

As for the petition, they need about 93,000 more signatures before the end of the month as of 10 p.m. Monday.

