Parents still want answers after messy Greensboro apartment move-in

Students and parents say they still can't get answers from the management of Block 43 after apartments were found in poor condition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents say they still can't get answers from the management company operating Block 43 apartments in Greensboro after they moved into dirty apartments over the weekend.

"The room was absolutely not cleaned, it was disgusting. There was filth everywhere," said Joe Bowman, a parent who moved his son into Block 43. "The bathroom had Q-tips, mold. It was just gross."

WFMY spoke with two parents who said they have not had any communication from Varsity Campus.

"It's hurtful as a mother. Because at this time, there's nothing I can do to help him," said Sherika Hinton, whose son also moved into Block 43. "I'm trying everything that I can but I can't get him into this apartment."

Both parents say it's worrying.

"I was worried because if they can't even take care and clean a room and answer phones and answer questions, what are they going to do for my son while he's there?" said Bowman.

Attorney Gabriel Snyder with Ward Black Law in Greensboro says there isn't much people can do once they've signed a lease.

"When you sign that agreement as a tenant, understand that the upper hand and the advantages is in the hands of the landlord so when things go wrong there's not a lot of remedies that you have," said Snyder.

Snyder says to make sure you read your lease thoroughly and, if there are issues, get them to someone with seniority in writing.

"Try to make sure that the condition of the property before you enter it is habitable, in a good condition, and that you're dealing with people that you trust," said Snyder. "More times than not, there's not much you can do once those conditions in the lease are broken."

On Sunday, Varsity Campus blamed staffing shortages for the issues including long delays for getting people into units and apartments that weren't cleaned.

"While we are disappointed that we did not meet expectations, we will make this right and going forward our actions will demonstrate our commitment to our mission," Varsity Campus said in a statement Sunday.

The company said they will release an update Friday. WFMY asked for an earlier comment but did not hear back.