GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some hope for the couple who lost all their children in a fire last year.

RELATED: Summit Ave. Apartments Where 5 Kids Died In Fire Still Not Up To Code After Several Missed Deadlines

The Mugabo family lost 5 kids in the fire at the Summit Avenue Apartments in Greensboro on May 12, 2018.

The couple is now expecting a baby girl!

This is a look at their baby shower invitation.

Viewer Submitted

The little girl is due June 1st!

Close friends told us the parents are still struggling with the loss of their children.

RELATED: ‘So, It Never Happens Again’: Future Recommendations Could Help Prevent Apartment Fires Like The One That Killed 5 Children

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, but a later investigation found more than 800 code violations at the Summit Avenue apartments including mold, leaks, and rodents.

41 units were later condemned.