GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some hope for the couple who lost all their children in a fire last year.
RELATED: Summit Ave. Apartments Where 5 Kids Died In Fire Still Not Up To Code After Several Missed Deadlines
The Mugabo family lost 5 kids in the fire at the Summit Avenue Apartments in Greensboro on May 12, 2018.
The couple is now expecting a baby girl!
This is a look at their baby shower invitation.
The little girl is due June 1st!
Close friends told us the parents are still struggling with the loss of their children.
RELATED: ‘So, It Never Happens Again’: Future Recommendations Could Help Prevent Apartment Fires Like The One That Killed 5 Children
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, but a later investigation found more than 800 code violations at the Summit Avenue apartments including mold, leaks, and rodents.
41 units were later condemned.