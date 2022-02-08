'Parents, you only got half of your money! File your taxes to get the other half'

The Child Tax Credit has been on the tax forms since 1997, but this year there were advanced payments. To get the full amount you must file taxes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year, parents get a child tax credit. Yes, they get a deduction on their taxes for each child. It's been this way since the late 90s, it was part of the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997.

Last year in 2021, parents got Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments.

Every month from July to December, the IRS mailed out these advanced payments. Those checks made up half of the full credit. Half, which means most parents have more money out there.

Leaders from the NC Governor's office to the White House are making sure you know about it.

“If you are one of the more than 30 million families who have already received the Child Tax Credit, you still need to file your taxes. So that is the only way to receive the second half of what you are owed. So, remember: You are owed more, but you still need to file your taxes,” said Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The total Child Tax Credit is $3,600 per child under the age of six and $3,000 per child ages six to 17-years-old. If you got some of the Advanced Child Payments, the IRS sent letters out to remind you of how much you got last year. You will need to put that amount into your tax form. Don’t have the letter anymore? Create an IRS online account, all your information is there.