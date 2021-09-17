Lockdown lifted at Parkland High School as police investigate shooting near area

Parkland High School was placed on lockdown after school was dismissed as a precaution.

A lockdown at Parkland High School Friday afternoon has since been lifted after a shots fired call near the school, according to officials.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating after shots were reported following a call at 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured as of 4:45 p.m. Friday.

According to Winston-Salem police, as police were on their way to respond to a fight in progress, another call came in about a possible shooting at Parkland Park.

"At this time, officers are unable to determine if the fight involved students. No injuries have been reported," Winston-Salem police said. "One vehicle was damaged by gunfire. Since the incident happened during school dismissal, Parkland High School was placed on lockdown."

According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, a person fired several rounds and started shooting at kids outside the school.

Officials said shots were fired in the direction of Parkland High School from the tree line as students were leaving the building Friday. School resource officers (SROs) and school administration immediately returned kids to safety inside the building, according to deputies.

Kimbrough said a whole team of investigators are around the area and there is no word if the person is connected to Parkland.

Investigators said detectives lost the suspect on foot. Deputies confirmed there is a large presence from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Winston-Salem police in the area to make sure the area is safe and secure.

Sheriff deputies said there is no harm to the general public as of 5 p.m. Friday, but the suspect is still at large.

According to investigators, the K9 unit is holding a track for the suspect along with help from investigators and multiple officers.

A spokesperson with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools confirmed gunshots could be heard in the area.

“Please be advised that Parkland High School is no longer on Community Lockdown. We have no reports of an incident on the campus of Parkland High School. All students and staff on our campus are safe,” a Forsyth County Schools spokesperson said in an email. “Those students who were in the process of dismissing from campus when the lockdown was called can now leave. The buses that were stopped from leaving campus as a result of the lockdown are moving again.”

We responded to a report of shots fired near Parkland High School. There are no confirmed reports of injuries at this time. ￼￼ Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 17, 2021

Officials said there was a shooting in the area and not on the campus.

According to officials, the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, although the school was already dismissed for the day.

“How safe do we want our schools to be at some point, I need resources to make sure schools are safe for students,” Kimbrough said. “The community needs to know that the sheriff’s office will do everything possible to keep kids safe and will find the person responsible for this incident. We continue to work 24/7 to keep our community safe."

Deputies said students were reunited with loved ones.