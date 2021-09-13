Parkland High School placed on lockdown after student disturbance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parkland High School in Winston-Salem was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon following a student disturbance, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools District.
The district said the lockdown was a precautionary measure to keep students safe. The school district said a student disturbance earlier resulted in the lockdown but it’s under control at this time. School Resource Officers responded to a disturbance in the main hallway at the school. As they were separating students, a second fight broke out at the school. Extra police officers were called as a precaution as they investigated. The district said there are no reports of injuries.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said no weapon was found and they’re still investigating.