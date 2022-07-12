Parkland pool closed for filtration issues in Winston-Salem

City officials said the pool will remain closed until further notice.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pool in Winston-Salem is temporarily closed for repairs, according to a press release from city officials.

The City of Winston-Salem said the Parkland pool will be closed until further notice as they work to repair a busted pipe in the filtration system.

The part for the repair has been ordered, but they did not receive a delivery date.

Parks and Recreation officials said the pool could be closed for the rest of the week, depending on how long it will take for the part to arrive.

To find out more information about other pools and their schedule you can visit their website.

