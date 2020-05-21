Greensboro Parks and recreation debut virtual adventures website

Daily Facebook live sessions for everything from acting lessons to live yoga.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every business is struggling to reach their customers and you hear the word "virtual" quite a bit. But if I told you that the Parks and Recreation Department of Greensboro was doing this you may say "how"?

Jennifer Hance gave me a tour of their new website, GSO Summer Online and it is a great resource for parents and kids alike. Teaming up with Creative Greensboro, Greensboro Public Libraries and The Greensboro History Museum there allows the website to reach any interest or age group.

Some of the sessions are live on the Facebook pages but you are linked directly to them from the site. Everything from DIY tent sessions to yoga classes and even storytime for kids. And its all interactive.

"This will be great for people to participate in all summer long since we don't really know when everything will open up." said Hance.