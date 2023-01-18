Parole board weighing whether to release Janet Danahey from prison

Janet Danahey is eligible for parole more than 20 years after she was convicted of killing four people in an apartment fire near UNCG.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman convicted of killing four people in an apartment fire could soon get out.

A state parole board is considering whether to free Janet Danahey. She set fire to the Campus Walk Apartments in Greensboro more than 20 years ago and was sentenced to life in prison in 2002.

Two governors commuted her sentence, making her eligible for parole. Two of a victim's family members disagree on whether she should get out along with others involved with the case.

It's been nearly 21 years since the fire David Douglas said stands out in his time as a Greensboro firefighter.

"Valentine's Day is supposed to be this romance holiday, it's not for many of us that have experience that fire," Douglas said.

On February 15, 2002 Douglas was a battalion chief. In the early hours of that morning, Danahey set fire to the Campus Walk apartment complex in what she said was a prank on an ex-boyfriend.

Four people died in the fire--sisters Donna and Rachel Llewellyn, Beth Harris and Ryan Bek.

Harris' father, Bob remembers meeting Douglas at the scene.

"I was down in the parking lot by Beth's car and leaning against it and he came up to me without any words he put his arms around me and didn't say anything. We held that for quite a while," Bob Harris said.

Danahey was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty later that year. In 2017, Governor Pat McCrory allowed her to receive parole eligibility in 2029.

In December, Governor Roy Cooper allowed her parole eligibility to begin on January 1, 2023.

Douglas believes she should remain in prison.

"These victims that died are going to be dead forever," Douglas said. "They are never coming back so Danahey got what she agreed to and now we got politicians saying she's reformed and she's a model prisoner."

Bob Harris who said he forgave Danahey years ago, hopes she's released.

"I don't think we should make judgments against other people. That's not our place, that's God's place," Harris said.

Harris was one of the people who testified on Danahey's behalf at a parole hearing Tuesday. Not all of the victims' family members agree with him.

His son, Matthew Harris, wrote a letter in opposition of her parole.

"I cannot think of anything that logically makes sense to allow her to be released when there were 36 directly impacted victims, four of which died a violent and painful death," Matthew Harris said. "(My father) does not speak for all of the family members. He has his reasons that many of us will never understand but that is his right and his opinion, just as we all have ours in opposition to Janet's release."

Bob Harris said he and his son have never talked about Beth's death and he respects those who disagree with him.

"I can understand the bitterness is there," Bob Harris said. "For those that may feel Janet should not be released, I'd hope that they would open their hearts and listen and hear what God has to say."

Douglas said he continues to keep in touch with the families of the fire victims.

"Mr. Harris has my admiration and has lived with it for all these years. He’s dealt with his tragedy the way he needs to deal with it," Douglas said. "I'll leave it up to everybody else to figure out where they stand on it."