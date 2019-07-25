HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point says English Road will be fully closed between Elm Street and Lindsay Street to update underground utility infrastructure.

The closure will begin Monday, July 29th. The City expects this project to be completed in early 2020.

The roadway will reopen during the High Point Furniture Market and subsequently closed again until work is completed.

These underground utility improvements will include water, stormwater, sewer and electrical updates to the over 100-year-old infrastructure.