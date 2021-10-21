Part of I-40 closed in Winston-Salem after multiple-vehicle crash

Police said the eastbound lanes are closed between Hanes Mall Blvd. and Peters Creek Pkwy.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said part of I-40 is shut down following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police said the eastbound lanes are closed between Hanes Mall Blvd. and Peters Creek Pkwy. Police said it will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as of 10 p.m. Thursday night. Police said drivers should avoid the area.