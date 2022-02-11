Part of Patterson Street in Greensboro temporarily closed after structure fire

Greensboro police said all southbound lanes of Patterson Street have been diverted onto Merritt Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A structure fire on Patterson Street has temporarily closed a portion of the street Friday.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire is under control as of 3:30 p.m. and firefighters are checking for hotspots.

Greensboro police said all southbound lanes of Patterson Street have been diverted onto Merritt Drive. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church said the fired happened at Amana Auto Sales. Church said he did not have any specifics on damage as of Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials anticipate roads to reopen around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

