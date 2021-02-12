Part of Pilot Mountain State Park to reopen Saturday after wildfire

The areas that will reopen include the Yadkin River section including Ivy Bluff, Bean Shoals and the Hauser Road parking area. Park officials said crews have taken care of trees in danger of falling following the wildfire. However, the mountain section of the park will remain closed because crews need to replace the railing around Little Pinnacle. However, they don’t know a possible date for reopening because they’ve encountered issues with trying to secure materials to repair the railing. No buildings were damaged in the wildfire.