Spring Garden Street between South Holden Road and Gay Terrace has been closed due to a crash blocking the roadway.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Spring Garden Street has been temporarily closed following a crash Saturday.

According to officials, Spring Garden Street between South Holden Road and Gay Terrace has been closed due to a crash blocking the roadway.

Drivers are asked to be careful when driving in the area. Officials are asking drivers to use alternate routes of travel.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.