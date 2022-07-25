A portion of Summit Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro

Summit Avenue will be closed between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street for a month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for a month starting Tuesday, July 26, according to city officials.

Summit Avenue will be closed between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street 24/7 depending on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

City officials said they are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line.

Drivers are being asked to follow the detour signs the city provided and avoid the area if possible.

To learn more about lane and road closures, visit the city of Greensboro's website.

