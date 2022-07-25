x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

A portion of Summit Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro

Summit Avenue will be closed between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street for a month.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for a month starting Tuesday, July 26, according to city officials. 

Summit Avenue will be closed between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street 24/7 depending on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

City officials said they are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line. 

Drivers are being asked to follow the detour signs the city provided and avoid the area if possible. 

Credit: The City of Greensboro

To learn more about lane and road closures, visit the city of Greensboro's website.  

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement