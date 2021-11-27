Part of US Highway 29 in Greensboro temporarily closed due to car crash

Greensboro police are asking drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — US Highway 29 Southbound near Reedy Fork Parkway has been temporarily closed due to a car crash, according to investigators.

Greensboro police are asking drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Police said the crash involving multiple cars is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

