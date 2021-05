Carowinds sent a note to season ticket holders saying the most popular rides and attractions will be open but some of the areas will be closed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parts of Carowinds will be closed this weekend because of the uncertainty surrounding the gas shortage.

This weekend is the opening weekend for season ticket holders, the grand opening for the general public is next weekend.