Local News

Parts of I-40 closed due to car crash in Greensboro

Drivers are asked to avoid the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road after a crash Monday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road closed Monday due to a car crash, according to Greensboro police.

Officers closed the road due to a crash in the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Esther M. Ngo shared images of a car on fire at the scene of the crash with WFMY News 2.

Esther M. Ngo / Viewer Submitted
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

