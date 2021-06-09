Parts of I-40 closed due to car crash in Greensboro

Drivers are asked to avoid the eastbound lanes of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road after a crash Monday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road closed Monday due to a car crash, according to Greensboro police.

Officers closed the road due to a crash in the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Esther M. Ngo shared images of a car on fire at the scene of the crash with WFMY News 2.

PHOTOS: Parts of road in Greensboro closed due to crash 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.