Parts of I-40 closed due to car crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of I-40 at Sandy Ridge Road closed Monday due to a car crash, according to Greensboro police.
Officers closed the road due to a crash in the roadway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Esther M. Ngo shared images of a car on fire at the scene of the crash with WFMY News 2.
PHOTOS: Parts of road in Greensboro closed due to crash
