Party at Greensboro apartment causes floor to nearly collapse

Several residents at the Block 43 apartments can no longer live in their homes after an upstairs party caused the floor to nearly collapse.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A party at Block 43 apartments in Greensboro almost literally "brought the house down" after two parties in upstairs apartments.

According to Greensboro city officials, there were two different parties at separate Block 43 units. The first party involved about 100 people.

"When you had that many people in a three-bedroom apartment on the second floor, kind of jumping up and down, (it) kind of scared the people on the first floor where it was knocking things down on the ceiling causing some of the plaster that holds the sheetrock together to kind of crack and really make a mess," said Troy Powell, the Community Improvement Division Manager with the City of Greensboro.

Powell said they got out just in time for further serious damage.

On October 27, more than 100 people gathered for a party at a Block 43 unit on Clifton Road.

Downstairs neighbors called 911 as the weight of that many people caused the floor to nearly fall through.

"The tenants below, when it started coming in, they ran out and police and fire (officials got) everybody on the upper floor out just in time," said Powell.

The damage was so severe that the apartments have now been condemned. Powell said the management company needed to put a "temporary wall system" to keep the ceiling from collapsing.

"It looked like it was in a storm," said Powell. "The flooring had waves on it and that would be consistent with the amount of people in different spots on the flooring system on the upper floor. Fire alarm system had fallen down lights had fallen down part of the sheet rock had fallen down.”

All four apartments have now been condemned, leaving residents in a tough spot.

"The only option they gave us was moving all of my four roommates into a room in different apartments filled with random people," said Daneille Caiola, a neighbor downstairs from the party, in a statement to News 2. "This is a Covid concern and also an overall issue because of the lack of care and safe living conditions that this apartment complex has provided for us from the beginning."

The management company, Varsity Campus, said they immediately relocated residents to hotels.

"Our outstanding frustration right now is that the apartment complex management refuses to fully communicate with us," said Caiola. "It appears based on an initial email we were sent that we are obligated to pay our rent each month through July 2022. We were told today to expect legal documentation from their attorney for me to review and sign, but it is unclear the terms of the termination and we never received the document. We are unsure if this signing this document will affect our credit and rental history forever, or will let us go with no fees or penalties."

According to Caiola, they have not been given information on retrieving their belongings from the apartment and have not been able to speak with Varsity Campus CEO Jerry Wojenski.

In a statement to News 2, Wojenski said:

"We strive to try to provide a safe and quiet community for the enjoyment of all our residents. Our Lease Agreement limits occupancy to no more than 10 individuals in an apartment at any given time, and has strict guidelines for illegal or disruptive behavior. Our residents are responsible for following the rules and regulations set out in the Lease Agreement as well as being responsible for the actions of their guests. Unfortunately, some residents chose not to follow these rules and the result was significant structural damage to the property. Fortunately, no one was injured and we are grateful for that. We immediately relocated all affected residents to hotels at our expense until alternative accommodations can be arranged. The residents that held the party will be responsible for their actions, but we are not at liberty to discuss any details.