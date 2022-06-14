Parvovirus outbreak over at Guilford County Animal Services

No new cases of parvovirus have been reported at Guilford County Animal Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No new cases of parvovirus have been reported at Guilford County Animal Services. It started last week when two cases were reported at the shelter forcing them to enter a two-week "quarantine intake". Both dogs with the virus had to be put down.

Even though no new cases have been reported, the shelter will be in quarantine for one more week. Since the virus is highly infectious, they will not be accepting certain dogs into their resource center at 980 Guilford College Road.

Director Jorge Ortega said dangerous dogs and dogs involved with bites or anything similar to the situation will still be admitted into the center. They believe the virus was brought from another infected dog there.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk.