Passenger dies after car crashes into tree in Winston-Salem: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has died following a crash in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the crash happened in the 1200 block of Stafford Village Blvd. around 1:19 a.m.
A preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Porsche Cayman left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a tree, police said.
Tyler Rodriguez, 24, a passenger, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Members of Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.
This marks the 14th traffic-related fatality for 2021, compared to six during the same time frame in 2020, police said.