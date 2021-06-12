Passenger dies after car crashes into tree in Winston-Salem: police

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the crash happened in the 1200 block of Stafford Village Blvd. around 1:19 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has died following a crash in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Porsche Cayman left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a tree, police said.

Tyler Rodriguez, 24, a passenger, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Members of Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.