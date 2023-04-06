Passenger dies after driver crashes into a tree in Rockingham County, troopers say

North Carolina State Troopers say 20-year-old Ruben Anthony Herrera, Jr. of Greensboro was killed in a crash after a driver hit a tree in Rockingham County.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A person died after a driver spun off the road and crashed into a tree in Rockingham County Thursday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said right after 2 p.m., they received a call about a crash on Gold Hill Road near Foulks Road in Rockingham County.

Authorities said 50-year-old Michael Norman Hayworth of Madison was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on Gold Hill Road. They said Hayworth traveled off the road to the right, overcorrected, re-entered the roadway, and traveled off the road to the left before he hit a tree.

Hayworth suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

The front-seat passenger in Hayworth’s vehicle, 20-year-old Ruben Anthony Herrera, Jr. of Greensboro died at the scene.

Investigators believe that speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

Hayworth has been charged with:

careless and reckless driving

driving while license revoked

misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Gold Hill Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 5:14 p.m.

