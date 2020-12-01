KING, N.C. — Family, friends, and co-workers are mourning the loss of Stokes County Deputy Sgt. Wilson Arnold "Bubby" Blankenship.

On Sunday, the City of King posted a heartfelt Facebook post in regards to his passing. “Bubby was a faithful public servant and a true friend to many. He will be greatly missed, and leaves behind an example of service and love for others that we would all do well to follow.”

On Saturday, the Stokes and Surry County incident Alerts Facebook page announced the news about Blankenship's passing:

"It is with great sadness that we pass along that Wilson Arnold "Bubby" Blankenship passed away today. Bubby was a deputy with the Stokes county sheriff's office and member of Danbury fire department. Our hearts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this along with the Stokes county sheriff's office, the post read.

