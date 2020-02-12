WATCH LIVE: Pastor charged with assault at March to Polls speaks before court hearing

Pastor Gregory Drumwright will address reporters at noon Wednesday before his hearing at Graham Courthouse.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A pastor charged with assault at a March to the Polls event in Graham will appear in court on Wednesday.

Law enforcement arrested Pastor Gregory Drumwright and several others at the demonstration on October 31.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Department said a deputy was injured during the protest, which led them to pepper-spray the crowd.

Drumwright is charged with felony assault with physical injury on law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Drumwright's attorneys maintain his innocence and say he and the other marchers were just trying to help people vote.

Drumwright and his lawyers addressed reporters Wednesday afternoon ahead of his court hearing at the Graham Courthouse.

"The March to the Polls ended at the jail and not at the voting booth," Drumwright said.

Drumwright's lawyers said they received notice that Wednesday's hearing is to modify Drumwright's bond and to ban him from county property other than when he's attending court. Prosecutors have not confirmed that.